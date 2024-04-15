AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.43) to GBX 9,900 ($125.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($139.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($158.21) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £115.43 ($146.09).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
