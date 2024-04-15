Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.18.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $124.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

