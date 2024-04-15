Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AENT opened at $2.17 on Monday. Alliance Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AENT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Entertainment by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

