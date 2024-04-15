Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $154.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.53.

NYSE H opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $319,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

