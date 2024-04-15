SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGRO. HSBC upgraded SEGRO to a buy rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised SEGRO to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 952 ($12.05).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 857.80 ($10.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,084.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 866.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 827.70. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 675 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 913 ($11.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

In other news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

