Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,435 ($56.13) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SXS. Shore Capital lowered Spectris to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.84) to GBX 3,520 ($44.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spectris to a sell rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.58) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,444 ($81.56).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS
Spectris Price Performance
Spectris Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,642.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spectris
In other news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96). Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.