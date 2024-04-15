Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,435 ($56.13) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SXS. Shore Capital lowered Spectris to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.84) to GBX 3,520 ($44.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spectris to a sell rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.58) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,444 ($81.56).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,228 ($40.86) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,420.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,425.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,305.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,917 ($36.92) and a one year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,642.86%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96). Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

