Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 830 ($10.50) target price on the stock.

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 647 ($8.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 664.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.10. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10,783.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 896 ($11.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 14.04 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

