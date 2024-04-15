African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Update

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFBOF opened at $9.61 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
