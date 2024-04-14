Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after buying an additional 1,529,476 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,839,000 after buying an additional 572,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Separately, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

