AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

FNDE stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

