WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Saia worth $33,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,215,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.16.

Saia Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.72. 237,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,570. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $572.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.06.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

