Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 64,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

