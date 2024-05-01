Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,931. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

