Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 556488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 459,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 86,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

