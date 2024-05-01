Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $20.08 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,958,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,910,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,710,000 after buying an additional 123,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 2,536,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.