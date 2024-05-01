Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,815 shares of company stock worth $4,164,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. 110,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

