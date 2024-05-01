Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALV traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 59,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,805. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $125.91.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

