Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,528. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

