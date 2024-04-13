WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Globant worth $83,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $72,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 236,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.59.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

