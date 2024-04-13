Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

TSLA opened at $171.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

