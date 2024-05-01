Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,251. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

