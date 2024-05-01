Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 176.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $152,970,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.04. The company had a trading volume of 407,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,735. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.29 and its 200 day moving average is $563.44. The company has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

