Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increases By 37.7%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.
Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Trading Halts Explained
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.