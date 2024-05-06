N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Bank First worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,836. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $821.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

