N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 891 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 1.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $58.01. 28,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

