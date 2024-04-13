Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.71. 5,451,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,135. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.