N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,842 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.