Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 265 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

