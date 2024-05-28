Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,917,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 994,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

