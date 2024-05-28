Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.65

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $19.16. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 64,300 shares traded.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

