accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $626.66

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.66 ($8.00) and traded as high as GBX 761.30 ($9.72). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.58), with a volume of 36,898 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 626.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 573.05. The stock has a market cap of £306.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 8,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.45), for a total value of £56,402.40 ($72,033.72). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 55,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £299,476.95 ($382,473.75). 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

