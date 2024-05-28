accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $626.66

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.66 ($8.00) and traded as high as GBX 761.30 ($9.72). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.58), with a volume of 36,898 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ACSO
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 8,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.45), for a total value of £56,402.40 ($72,033.72). In other news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 8,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.45), for a total value of £56,402.40 ($72,033.72). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 55,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £299,476.95 ($382,473.75). 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.