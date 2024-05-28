StockNews.com Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %

INTU stock opened at $606.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.77. Intuit has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

