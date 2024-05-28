M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.84

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.35. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 900 shares.

M&F Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

