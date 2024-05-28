Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $58.80 on Monday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Celestica by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.