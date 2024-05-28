M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.22

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.22 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 193.40 ($2.47). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.32), with a volume of 1,292 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

