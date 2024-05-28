Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.60

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $13.10. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 17,400 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
