Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.60

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $13.10. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 17,400 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $160,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

