Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.01

Shares of Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $17.82. Fortescue shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 14,600 shares.
Fortescue Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.