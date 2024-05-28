PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.82. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 85,800 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
