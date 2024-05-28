PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.82. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 85,800 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $3,805,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 1,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 268,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

