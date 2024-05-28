Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,049.86

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,049.86 ($26.18) and traded as high as GBX 2,248 ($28.71). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 2,234 ($28.53), with a volume of 120,521 shares trading hands.
PLUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.37) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.73) to GBX 1,883 ($24.05) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
