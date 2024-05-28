British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.80 ($5.08).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on British Land from GBX 418 ($5.34) to GBX 460 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.52) to GBX 405 ($5.17) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 409.40 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 393.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 381.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.39).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,017.54%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

