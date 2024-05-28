Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,823.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

