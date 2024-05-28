Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Zuora alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZUO

Zuora Stock Down 2.3 %

ZUO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $129,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.