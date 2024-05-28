John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $155.39

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.39 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 189.36 ($2.42). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 189.30 ($2.42), with a volume of 1,718,135 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Wood Group

John Wood Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,262.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.42.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,691.80 ($8,546.36). In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,691.80 ($8,546.36). Also, insider Arvind Balan sold 633,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £957,015.35 ($1,222,241.83). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.