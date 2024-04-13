Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 902.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $155.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $164.00.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

