Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 902.0 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $155.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $164.00.
About Bâloise
