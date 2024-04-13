Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 375,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 2,675.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 349,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 340,354 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,470. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

About Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). Aterian had a negative net margin of 52.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company's platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling, and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty; hOmeLabs; Aussie Health; Mueller; Pursteam; Healing Solutions; and Photo Paper Direct brands.

