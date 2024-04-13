AlphaQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,369,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,234,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.