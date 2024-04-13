ORG Partners LLC Acquires 3,623 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. 906,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.