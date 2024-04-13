iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Position Lowered by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

