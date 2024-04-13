ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. 47,900,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,502,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $107.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

