Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Argan had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Argan Trading Up 21.4 %
NYSE:AGX opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Argan has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $61.79.
Argan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
